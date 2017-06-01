On the Town

Melissa York

If it’s brash American musicals you’re after, London’s the place to be.

With the revival of 42nd Street and the West End premiere of An American In Paris, you can’t move in theatreland for sequins and classic American ballroom.

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre has got in on the act in spectacular fashion with On the Town, a Broadway musical that got the Hollywood treatment in 1949, starring Gene Kelly and Frank Sinatra.

Expressively choreographed with plenty of humour, it follows three randy sailors on shore leave for 24 hours in New York City and the sassy women they hope to woo before heading back to the ship.

A high energy cast and a stripped back set of rusty shipping containers lift what could have been a dated farce into a surprisingly modern show.

As the young lovers’ night matures, the sun sets over the Regent’s Park stage, and it’s impossible not to fall for this classically charming rom-com