Mark Sands

A quartet of independent candidates hope to give the political mainstream an unlikely bloody nose next week, fighting for London seats against Brexit.

The foursome - a lawyer, an accountant, a technology entrepreneur and a Foreign Office counter terrorism officer - are targeting three strong Conservative seats and a hard-fought marginal.

Co-ordinating informally, they have branded themselves “musketeers”, as they argue that pushing ahead with the decision to quit Europe will put jobs and prosperity at risk.

Kensington candidate and accountant James Torrance said he felt the Tories had given up “pro-business liberalism” over Brexit.

Candidates in the crosshairs include Treasury minister Jane Ellison and Conservative party vice chair Mark Field, as the “musketeers” battle for Battersea, Kensington, Bermondsey and Old Southwark and the Cities Of London and Westminster.

None are likely to win, but hope to use the election to raise pressure and signal dissatisfaction.