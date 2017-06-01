New homes going on sale in London this weekend

Melissa York

Embassy Gardens, Vauxhall

From £1m

Jump out of a “poolside” apartment and swim across the sky to visit friends living in the next building. These one and two bedroom homes located on the 10th floor or higher overlook a private residents’ Sky Deck and a 25m pool that stretches from one part of the EcoWorld Ballymore development to the other. From 3 June, 25 of these flats will be on sale, as well as a number of garden-facing apartments from £650,000. In total, there will be 2,000 new homes on the site in the heart of the Nine Elms regeneration.

Visit embassygardens.com

Osiers Point, Wandsworth

From £475,000

A new show apartment has opened up to showcase new homes alongside the River Thames. City workers will be able to get a river taxi to work in Blackfriars at Osiers Point, a scheme by Taylor Wimpey at Point Pleasant. Situated in between Putney and Wandsworth bridges, the one and two bedroom apartments are also within walking distance to East Putney station on the District Line and Wandsworth Rail, with links into Waterloo in less than 15mins. The greenery of Wandsworth Park, the bistros of Old York Road and the shopping on offer on Wandsworth High Street are also draws for buyers, and the new homes will be ready to move into in 2019.

Call 020 3668 1498 or visit taylorwimpey.co.uk

Elmington Green, Camberwell

Last homes in Phase 1 from £674,995. Phase 2 TBC

First time buyers look no further; over 50 one to four bedroom apartments will on sale with 40 per cent Help to Buy equity loans available from 3 June in Camberwell. Buyers need only pay a 5 per cent deposit and find a 55 per cent mortgage for homes at the Bellway scheme near Denmark Hill rail station. For commuters, trains run to Victoria and Blackfriars every 10mins and Clapham Junction every 14mins. Three and four bedroom houses are also on sale, and all homes will be ready to move into in early 2018.

Call 01689 886 431 or visit bellway.co.uk

Gladstone Village, Barnet

From £800,000 for a two bed house-style

A show house is ready in Cricklewood, north west London to entice growing families. Developer Octavia Living is using The Hawthorne, a four bedroom show home, to sell two to four bedroom houses on the edge of Gladstone Park. With a plethora of amenities such as tennis courts, allotments and wildlife, some of the houses also have views over the green space. They’re also within a 20min walking distance from Cricklewood station, running a Thameslink service, and Dollis Hill Tube station on the Jubilee Line.

Call 0208 208 8355 or visit gladstonevillage.co.uk

Kidbrooke Village, Greenwich

From £800,000

Three bedroom family townhouses are on sale in a new community in Greenwich. The show home, which throws open its doors on 3 June, is in The Crescent, Meridian Gate, one of the new neighbourhoods created in SE3 by Berkeley Homes. This collection of three double bedroom houses, due to be finished in 2018, feature open plan layouts, a front garden and a “podium” back garden. Tree-lined avenues lead to nearby Cator Park, while commuters can reach London Bridge in 15mins from Kidbrooke Station.

Call 020 8150 5151 or visit kidbrookevillage.co.uk