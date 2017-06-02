Lynsey Barber

Just in time for summer, Snapchat Spectacles are hitting the UK.

The tech company's first product, a pair of funky coloured sunglasses containing a small camera that takes short bursts of video, is launching outside the US for the first time and will be available across Europe from today.

And parent company Snap is taking a similar approach to its surprise unveiling and launch in the US last year, planting "snapbot" vending machines selling Spectacles in secret locations, in London, Paris, Berlin, Barcelona and Venice to begin with, in order to generate some hype.

For those unable to track one down, the £129 glasses will also go on sale online across 14 countries: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Spain, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, Sweden and of course, the UK.

Here's what the Snapchat Spectacles Snapbot vending machine looks like

Snap's move into hardware when it has had such huge success with the Snapchat messaging app was a major surprise and it has since billed itself as a camera company.

The newly IPOd former startup hasn't yet revealed what's next in terms of physical products, but a newly revealed acquisition signals a big hint of where its train of thought is heading: it bought Ctrl Me Robotics, a maker of drones last year.

For now, we'll make do with enjoying Spectacles this summer.

Meanwhile, Snap has signed a deal with BT Sport to put match highlights and goals of the Champions League on Snapchat which is used by 166m people every day, 10m of them in the UK.

"This partnership with will allow over 10m daily Snapchatters in the UK to experience what it feels like to be at the Champions League final.” said Snap vice president of partnerships Ben Schwerin.