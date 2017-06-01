FTSE 100 7543.77 +0.32%
Thursday 1 June 2017 6:11pm

Premier League prize money 2017: Chelsea top tree but Arsenal and Tottenham fall behind Northern rivals with fewer TV appearances

Joe Hall
Antonio Conte Chelsea
Conte's Chelsea romped to the Premier League title in the Italian's first season in England (Source: Getty)

Chelsea were richly rewarded for their Premier League triumph last season, having received a record £150.8m in prize money payments from the Premier League.

Despite being the side to get closest to the Blues as runners-up, London rivals Tottenham picked up £145.5m — less than respective third and fourth-placed finishers Manchester City and Liverpool due the distribution of TV money.

The Premier League had its largest-ever TV deal worth £8bn to distribute last season, meaning even the £93.5m paid to basement club Sunderland exceeded the £93.2m earned by Leicester in their 2016 title-winning campaign.

Arsenal, who failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years with a fifth-placed finish, received £139.9m — £39m more than they made from a runners-up finish a year ago.

Yet the Gunners' total take home was bettered by sixth-placed Manchester United who received £141.1m.

The two north London clubs both had 25 games selected for live broadcast, while Chelsea, United and City were shown live 28 times each and Liverpool on 29 occasions.

All clubs get an equal share of the Premier League’s TV and commercial deals, which last season amounted to around £55m each.

They then receive payments depending on TV appearances and league performance.

West Ham pocketed £116.6m after finishing 11th with 15 TV appearances while South Londoners Crystal Palace made £109.7m from a 14th-placed finish and 14 TV appearances.

Club League position Live TV games Equal share Facility fees Merit Overseas TV Commercial Total
Chelsea 1st 28 £35.3m £32.8m £38.8m £39.1m £4.8m £150.8m
Manchester City 3rd 28 £35.3m £32.8m £34.9m £39.1m £4.8m £146.9m
Liverpool 4th 29 £35.3m £34m £33m £39.1m £4.8m £146.1m
Tottenham 2nd 25 £35.3m £29.4m £36.9m £39.1m £4.8m £145.5m
Manchester United 6th 28 £35.3m £32.8m £29.1m £39.1m £4.8m £141.1m
Arsenal 5th 25 £35.3m £29.1m £31.1m £39.1m £4.8m £139.6m
Everton 7th 18 £35.3m £21.5m £27.2m £39.1m £4.8m £127.8m
Southampton 8th 15 £35.3m £18.1m £25.2m £39.1m £4.8m £122.5m
Bournemouth 9th 13 £35.3m £15.8m £25.3m £39.1m £4.8m £118.2m
West Ham 11th 15 £35.3m £18.1m £21.4m £39.1m £4.8m £116.6m
Leicester City 12th 16 £35.3m £19.2m £17.5m £39.1m £4.8m £115.8m
West Brom 10th 11 £35.3m £13.5m £19.4m £39.1m £4.8m £114m
Crystal Palace 14th 14 £35.3m £16.9m £13.6m £39.1m £4.8m £109.7m
Stoke City 13th 10 £35.3m £12.4m £15.5m £39.1m £4.8m £107.1m
Swansea City 15th 10 £35.3m £12.4m £11.6m £39.1m £4.8m £103.2m
Watford 17th 13 £35.3m £15.8m £7.8m £39.1m £4.8m £102.7m
Burnley 16th 10 £35.3m £12.4m £9.7m £39.1m £4.8m £101.2m
Middlesbrough 19th 13 £35.3m £15.8m £3.9m £39.1m £4.8m £98.8m
Hull City 18th 10 £35.3m £12.4m £5.8m £39.1m £4.8m £97.4m
Sunderland 20th 10 £35.3m £12.4m £1.9m £39.1m £4.8m £93.5m

