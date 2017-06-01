Joe Hall

Chelsea were richly rewarded for their Premier League triumph last season, having received a record £150.8m in prize money payments from the Premier League.

Despite being the side to get closest to the Blues as runners-up, London rivals Tottenham picked up £145.5m — less than respective third and fourth-placed finishers Manchester City and Liverpool due the distribution of TV money.

The Premier League had its largest-ever TV deal worth £8bn to distribute last season, meaning even the £93.5m paid to basement club Sunderland exceeded the £93.2m earned by Leicester in their 2016 title-winning campaign.

Read more: How much prize money did Arsenal get for winning the FA Cup?

Arsenal, who failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years with a fifth-placed finish, received £139.9m — £39m more than they made from a runners-up finish a year ago.

Yet the Gunners' total take home was bettered by sixth-placed Manchester United who received £141.1m.

The two north London clubs both had 25 games selected for live broadcast, while Chelsea, United and City were shown live 28 times each and Liverpool on 29 occasions.

All clubs get an equal share of the Premier League’s TV and commercial deals, which last season amounted to around £55m each.

They then receive payments depending on TV appearances and league performance.

West Ham pocketed £116.6m after finishing 11th with 15 TV appearances while South Londoners Crystal Palace made £109.7m from a 14th-placed finish and 14 TV appearances.