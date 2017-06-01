Oliver Gill, Mark Sands

Insurance giant Aviva has revealed some of the more wild and wacky requests from its wealthier customers.

Fans of 1980s film Top Gun may recall the Russian MIG fighters that Messrs Maverick and Goose had to fend off. One customer asked Aviva to insure a decommissioned MIG kept in their garden.

Other unusual requests have included a French holiday home let out for a week-long nudist convention and a garage jam-packed with a collection of 1950s American petrol station memorabilia.

Aviva insurance claims Badger ate my swimming pool: Claim for damage to the lining of a swimming pool which had been chewed and scratched by a badger. The customer sent the insurer the badger fur retrieved from the filter, as evidence.

Claim for damage to the lining of a swimming pool which had been chewed and scratched by a badger. The customer sent the insurer the badger fur retrieved from the filter, as evidence. Harpoon gun sparks claim : A customer was modifying the pressure on the harpoon gun he used for scuba diving when it unexpectedly went off, launching the spear through the bedroom wall and fusing the electrical wiring.

: A customer was modifying the pressure on the harpoon gun he used for scuba diving when it unexpectedly went off, launching the spear through the bedroom wall and fusing the electrical wiring. CarCoon saved my car: A classic car had a lucky escape when a ladder fell on it while in the owner’s garage. Fortunately, the precious vehicle was kept in a plastic air-filled bubble called a CarCoon, which protected it from any damage.

Aviva high net worth underwriter Richard Alger is kept on his toes by some of the more bizarre requests, but it is something he seems to enjoy. He said:

It’s fascinating to hear the more unusual requests for insurance cover as it goes to show that we all have unique tastes and interests.