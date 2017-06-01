William Turvill

A Hollywood film financier is said to be plotting a float on the London Stock Exchange.

Los Angeles-headquartered Film Finances Inc could be heading for a UK initial public offering (IPO) during the summer.

Sky News reported that the flotation is being overseen by Liberum Capital and could value the firm at several hundreds million pounds.

It said that Film Finances, which assures financiers that films will be completed on time and within budget, has been planning the move for several months and is in talks with City investors.

The company has worked on movies such as La La Land, Nocturnal Animals, Deepwater Horizon and A Monster Calls.

Liberum has been asked for comment.

