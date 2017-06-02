City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover economic advisory, wealth management and leasing solutions. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

EY Item Club

The EY ITEM Club appointed Dr Howard Archer as its new chief economic adviser. Howard is taking over from Peter Spencer, who has been the EY Item Club’s chief economic adviser for over 19 years and is due to retire from the role this summer. However, Peter will continue as the professor of economics and finance at the University of York. Howard has over 30 years of experience in economic analysis and forecasting. He joins the EY Item Club from IHS Markit, where he was chief European and UK economist for nearly 17 years and was previously chief European economist of Standard & Poor’s DRI. Prior to joining DRI, Howard was a senior economist and manager in NatWest Group’s market intelligence department, which he joined in 1987.

Charles Stanley

Wealth manager Charles Stanley today announces the appointments of Chetan Mistry and Simon Lloyd as intermediary sales Managers. They bring with them a wealth of experience in dealing with intermediaries. Chetan has over 25 years’ experience within the intermediary sales market and joins from AXA Life Invest where he was a senior retirement specialist. He has also held roles at Antonor and Scottish Widows. In this role, Chetan will be responsible for strengthening the network of intermediaries within the London area. Simon has joined Charles Stanley from Meteor Structured Products where he spent the last two years as part of their intermediary sales team. He brings with him over 20 years’ experience with the last eight years working directly with IFAs. Within this role, Simon will focus on the development of financial adviser business across South West England.

BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions

Jean-Michel Boyer has been appointed as the new CEO for BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions in the UK. Jean-Michel succeeds Tristan Watkins who was recently promoted to programme manager of the BNP Paribas North America growth plan. The North America growth plan is a joint initiative with Bank of the West to significantly expand the group’s equipment finance business in the US and Canada over the next three years. Jean-Michel brings a high level of experience and market knowledge to his new role. He has worked with the BNP Paribas group for over 30 years, starting in 1986 at UFB Locabail, the equipment leasing arm of Paribas subsidiary Compagnie Bancaire. During his tenure at BNP Paribas, Boyer has held several senior managerial, sales, and business development positions within the agriculture, technology solutions, and international business lines equipment and logistics solutions divisions.

