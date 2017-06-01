Betting: Buffon to shut-out Real Madrid on way to long-awaited win

Ben Cleminson

There is no club game greater than the Champions League final – and the eyes of the world will be on Cardiff on Saturday night as Juventus take on Real Madrid.

Real are hoping to become the first team to retain the trophy since it’s reformatting in 1992, and victory would be their third title in four years.

Manager Zinedine Zidane was only appointed in January last year, yet could add a second European Cup to this term’s La Liga win – not bad for a first 18 months in management.

As always, Real are full of goals, and are this season’s top scorers.

Cristiano Ronaldo has 10 of those, netting hat-tricks in both the quarter and semi-finals, and keeping him quiet is nigh on impossible.

If any team can, however, it will be Juventus.

The Italian side have conceded just three times in this season’s competition – Monaco’s consolation in the semi-final was the only goal they let in during the knock-out stage.

This is the only medal missing from Gigi Buffon’s collection after losing two finals, and there wouldn’t be many more popular winners than the veteran keeper.

Buffon and his defence held the might of Barcelona at arm’s length over two legs, and could easily do the same to their opponents on Saturday.

With the counter-attacking talents of Paulo Dybala and Gonzolo Higuain, they’ll certainly fancy nicking a goal of their own too.

I hope they can – and will be backing a 1-0 Juventus win at 7/1 with 188BET.

If they can keep a clean sheet, don’t bet against a sentimental choice for man of the match.

The same firm go 10/1 for Buffon to claim the individual award on what could be a special night in Cardiff.

