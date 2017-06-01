Helen Cahill

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has hinted that his government might make moves to write off some of the UK's student debt.

Since tuition fees were increased, student debt has risen to some £30bn. Students currently start paying off their tuition fee debt when they are in work and earning over £21,000.

In a bid to win votes from young people and students, the Labour party has promised to abolish all student fees from 2018. The party has also pledged to write off the first year of fees for students starting university in September.

However, the party did not make it clear if it would eradicate the debt owed by students who have graduated from university.

Now, Corbyn has said he wants to also "ameliorate" the debt burden faced by graduates.

Speaking to music magazine NME, Corbyn said: "Yes, there is a block of those that currently have a massive debt, and I'm looking at ways we could reduce that, ameliorate that, lengthen the period of paying it off, or some other means of reducing the debt burden.

"I don't see why those that had the historical misfortune to be at university during the £9,000 period should be burdened excessively compared to those that went before or those that come after."