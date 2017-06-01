Helen Cahill

US President Donald Trump is expected to pull America out of the Paris climate change agreement today, and politicians from around the world are unlikely to react well.

Nearly 200 countries agreed the Paris climate deal in 2015, but now its seems the world's largest economy is going to back out.

Europe's politicians have been attacking Trump on Twitter over his lack of commitment to climate change. Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt tweeted:

Trump puts his ego ahead of the future of our planet - sad! Let's double down on our efforts to make the #ParisAgreement a success. — Guy Verhofstadt (@GuyVerhofstadt) May 31, 2017

And, this morning, European Council president Donald Tusk made his feelings on Trump clear:

.@realDonaldTrump please don't change the (political) climate for the worse. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) June 1, 2017

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that he thinks protecting the environment is key and that failing to guard against global warming would be "morally criminal".

Speaking at a press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday, Modi said: "We do not have the right to despoil the environment for future generations."

Merkel has herself come to the conclusion that she can no longer work with her old global allies such as America. She said Germany and its continental allies "really must take our fate into our own hands".

"The times in which we can fully count on others are somewhat over, as I have experienced in the past few days," she said.

And, China's premier said today that climate change was an "international responsibility", and that fighting it required a "global consensus".