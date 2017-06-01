Mark Sands

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will today raise questions about his party's approach to Brexit, repeating attacks on Prime Minister Theresa May's "reckless" attitude and warning that quitting Europe without a trade deal would risk a "jobs meltdown".

Corbyn's shadow cabinet has committed to securing a deal with Europe. In the Labour manifesto, the party said it would reject ‘no deal’ as a viable option, and stressing it will seek tariff-free trade with Europe.

However, it remains unclear how Labour would react if this was not possible, or if EU leaders are only willing to offer the UK poor trading terms.

Speaking in Essex today, Corbyn will say: “Theresa May says no deal is better than a bad deal. Let’s be clear: ‘no deal’ is in fact a bad deal.

"It is the worst of all deals because it would leave us with World Trade Organisation tariffs and restrictions, instead of the access to European markets we need.

“That would mean slapping tariffs on the goods we export - an extra 10 per cent on cars - with the risk that key manufacturers would leave for the European mainland, taking skilled jobs with them."

Corbyn will add: "In sector after sector, ‘no deal’ could prove to be an economic disaster - Theresa May’s approach risks a jobs meltdown across Britain."

It contrasts with May's positive approach who will today lay out her vision for the opportunities of Brexit.

Speaking in the north east today, May will say: “The promise of Brexit is great – the opportunities before us enormous."

The Tory leader will add: “If we get Brexit right, then together we can do great things,”