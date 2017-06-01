Shruti Tripathi Chopra

British Airways owner IAG's low-cost carrier Level launches today with its first flight flying 300 passengers from Barcelona to Los Angeles.

Fares for the new carrier start from £99 and destinations it will fly from Barcelona include Los Angeles, San Francisco (Oakland), Buenos Aires and Punta Cana.

IAG put tickets on sale in March and claims it has sold 100,000 tickets in the first month.

Read more: Norwegian has launched a new London to Singapore flight – from just £179

Willie Walsh, IAG’s chief executive said: “This is the start of a fantastic new adventure for IAG. Level’s sales are well ahead of our expectations in all markets. The brand has resonated with a new audience, many of whom are flying longhaul for the first time.

“In 2018, Level will increase its fleet to five aircraft and we are considering other European bases for the operation.

“We’re really excited about Level which offers amazing fares, stimulating demand by providing people with more choice”.

Last week, a power failure in BA's IT systems caused mass flight cancellations across London Heathrow and Gatwick airports. Over 75,000 passengers faced delays and cancellations over the bank holiday weekend as a result.