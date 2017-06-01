Oliver Gill

Investing in bitcoin will no longer be the preserve of professionals and the tech-savvy, as one of Britain's largest investment platforms will allow retail clients to jump on board the cryptocurrency bandwagon.

The price of bitcoin has surged over the last year, currently trading at $2,456, almost five times its value one year ago.

And from today Hargreaves Lansdown customers will be able to invest in Europe's only bitcoin exchange traded note, issued by XBT Provider.

The investment will be available to clients with SIPP and brokerage accounts.

“By adding self-service, online dealing, the team at Hargreaves Lansdown is providing UK investors with professional and quick access to the bitcoin space in the UK and greater Europe," said XBT Provider head of investor relations Ryan Radloff.

Some analysts are expecting the surge to continue for the foreseeable future with expectations of $10,000 by the end of the year.

Radloff said: "This is very exciting for any investors who have been thinking about buying bitcoin but did not want the hassle of security and regulation involved in buying bitcoin directly from exchanges. Now investors can quickly add bitcoin exposure to their portfolio via their brokerage account.”