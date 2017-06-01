Helen Cahill

Political betters seem to think that Boris Johnson could be the next Prime Minister, according to betting exchange site Betfair.

The Betfair odds on Johnson becoming the next Prime Minister fell from 100/1 to a low of 12/1 this morning in a sign that betters think Prime Minister Theresa May will be ousted for not pulling off a stronger General Election campaign.

Read more: Snory campaign: Has Theresa May given the dullest interview of all time?

Meanwhile, after she stepped in to cover for May in last night's BBC election debate, Ladbrokes has put the odds of home secretary Amber Rudd becoming Tory leader at 10/1.

Johnson himself has certainly been trying to find the positives from the Tory party's lack of momentum, arguing that a tight race is better for the country as a whole.

Speaking on ITV this morning, Johnson said: "For me it is great that this is tightly fought. It is great that people think that this is a very hotly contested election, because it is.

"We are fighting for every vote, because the future of our country is at stake. We have a massive opportunity with Brexit."