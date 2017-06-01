Mark Sands

Hot new election data has revealed political information to arouse public interest – which constituencies are most adulterous.

The steamy figures show that the capital is home to the political seat with the most affairs.

Put together by Illicitencounters.com a dating website for married people, The Election Infidelity Index says it is Westminster North, currently held by Labour, with the most unfaithful voting base.

London is also home to the most faithful constituency overall - the south west London seat of Conservative seat of Kingston and Surbiton.

The number of people cheating in each constituency was calculated using the postcode data of members of IllicitEncounters.com.

This was then run against the number of people eligible to vote in each constituency to give a percentage for that area.

The figures show that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's constituency of Islington North is one of the most faithful in the country - 580th out of a possible 650th.

But Prime Minister Theresa May is seeking re-election in the 45th most adulterous constituency in the UK in Maidenhead.