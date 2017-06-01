Jimmy Choo stays silent on sale ahead of annual general meeting

Helen Cahill

Luxury shoe brand Jimmy Choo has stayed silent on the potential sale of the business ahead of the firm's annual general meeting (AGM) this afternoon.

Jimmy Choo put itself up for sale in April, but in a trading update this morning, made no mention of how the sale is going.

Instead, the company gave an update on its store portfolio, saying its has opened six outlets since the start of the year, and has renovated a further eight stores.

In a statement, Jimmy Choo said:

The company continues to make excellent progress, trading strongly in the year to date and in line with management's expectations. All categories have shown strong growth in the period, with Men's remaining the star performer. Our Fragrance licence is also performing particularly well.

But, the sale of Jimmy Choo is not the only item on the agenda at today's AGM.

As revealed by City A.M. yesterday, the shoemaker is facing a possible revolt from shareholders.

Several shareholder advisory groups have told investors not to back the re-election of chairman Peter Harf.

There are concerns that Harf is not independent because he is also chair of JAB Luxury, which owns 68 per cent of Jimmy Choo's issued share capital.