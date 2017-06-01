Brexit booze blues: The price of a bottle of wine has hit an all-time high

Emma Haslett

The future of dinner parties all over Britain were thrown into doubt this morning, after the UK's wine body said the price of a bottle of plonk has risen to an all-time high - because Brexit.

The Wine and Spirits Trade Association (WSTA) said the average price of a bottle of wine has risen more in the past 12 weeks than it has in the last two years, hitting £5.56, its highest ever price.

The sudden jump in prices is thanks to rising inflation, which has pushed up booze prices by three per cent in the past 12 weeks, compared with a one per cent increase between 2015 and 2017.

Today Miles Beale, the WSTA's chief executive, warned prices will continue to rise.

“Unfortunately, for both British businesses and consumers, we are clear that this is not a one off adjustment, but rather that wine prices will continue to rise."

Before last year's referendum the WTSA warned exports of booze could plummet if Britain voted for Brexit, citing customs controls and trading barriers as the main threats.

In March, it said unless Brexit negotiators agree to so-called frictionless borders, the UK could face "gridlock" at ports and a resurgence in alcohol smuggling.

Today's news comes as the UK's industry enjoys something of a renaissance, after a white wine from Norfolk was crowned the world's best, scoring 95 out of 100 at the Decanter World Wine Awards last month.