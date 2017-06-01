Snory campaign: Has Theresa May given the dullest interview of all time?

Helen Cahill

What has Plymouth done to deserve this?

The Plymouth Herald's chief reporter Sam Blackledge may have endured the most boring political interview of all time yesterday.

The poor reporter painstakingly prepared questions for his interview with Prime Minister Theresa May at the Plymouth fish market - he even got his colleagues involved in the interview prep.

But, writing a reaction piece for the paper, he said the interview itself was "three minutes of nothing" adding: "It was like a postmodern version of Radio 4's Just A Minute".

"Before 8:30am today, I had never interviewed a Prime Minister," he wrote.

"Heading back to the office to transcribe my encounter with Theresa May at Plymouth's fish market, I couldn't be certain that had changed."

May has been criticised for running a somewhat lifeless campaign. She has been on repeat with her "strong and stable" campaign slogan, and has avoided local reporters on the campaign trail. And, last night, she was roasted on Twitter for not turning up to the BBC's election debate.

@theresa_may They respect you more when you show strength. Or show up. pic.twitter.com/mNXXDKL0xd — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) May 31, 2017

It seems she didn't feel inclined to stretch herself for the people of Plymouth either. Here are some key moments from that riveting interview (if you want to watch the full video, visit the Herald's website):

Plymouth Herald: Two visits in six weeks to one of the country’s most marginal constituencies – is she getting worried?

May: I’m very clear that this is a crucial election for this country.

Plymouth Herald: Plymouth is feeling the effects of military cuts. Will she guarantee to protect the city from further pain?

May: I’m very clear that Plymouth has a proud record of connection with the armed forces.

Plymouth Herald: How will your Brexit plan make Plymouth better off?

May: I think there is a better future ahead for Plymouth and for the whole of the UK.

Plymouth Herald: Will you promise to sort out our transport links?

May: I’m very clear that connectivity is hugely important for Plymouth and the south-west generally.