The funny tweets that saved us from boredom during the #BBCDebate

Helen Cahill

A loud, left-wing audience, squabbling party leaders, and no Prime Minister - last night's BBC election debate went pretty much how we thought it would go.

But, thankfully, the Twittersphere was as dependable as ever, and made a dull evening slightly more bearable.

The Prime Minister was, of course, taken to task for not turning up:

Rudd doing an excelent job standing in for May at last night's #BBCdebate pic.twitter.com/ij6ZAvw6L2 — Ken McColl (@kenmccoll) June 1, 2017

Theresa May is my Inspiration. I've decided to apply for a new job but send a friend of mine to the Interview #BBCDebate #wherestheresa — Els (@ElasticDreamer) May 31, 2017

Bet that's the last time Amber agrees to cover a second shift #wherestheresa — Charlene Chapman 🦄 (@Little_Spoon83) May 31, 2017

But you know you're really in trouble when Frank Underwood rips into you:

@theresa_may They respect you more when you show strength. Or show up. pic.twitter.com/mNXXDKL0xd — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) May 31, 2017

But May's absence wasn't the only thing that got people laughing:

You are the weakest link. Goodbye #BBCDebate (unfortunately I didn't make this) pic.twitter.com/6yPCeXT5Sy — Jase Alderson (@jasealders) May 31, 2017

And, as usual, the subtitles provided plenty of entertainment:

Put that on the side of a bus... #BBCDebate pic.twitter.com/SfiJT25vDT — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 31, 2017

And the BBC's confusion over who was who:

