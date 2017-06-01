The funny tweets that saved us from boredom during the #BBCDebate

A loud, left-wing audience, squabbling party leaders, and no Prime Minister - last night's BBC election debate went pretty much how we thought it would go.
But, thankfully, the Twittersphere was as dependable as ever, and made a dull evening slightly more bearable.
The Prime Minister was, of course, taken to task for not turning up:
Rudd doing an excelent job standing in for May at last night's #BBCdebate pic.twitter.com/ij6ZAvw6L2— Ken McColl (@kenmccoll) June 1, 2017
Twitter you're killing me. 😆😆#bbcDebate pic.twitter.com/6q2tTFNTun— Breezy Beezy (@BonhamJackie) May 31, 2017
Where's Theresa? (Yes, I did put here in there...) 😂#wherestheresa #BBCDebate pic.twitter.com/8pQ1CrDRAI— Lee-Ann Galvin (@Rokincow) May 31, 2017
Theresa May is my Inspiration. I've decided to apply for a new job but send a friend of mine to the Interview #BBCDebate #wherestheresa— Els (@ElasticDreamer) May 31, 2017
Bet that's the last time Amber agrees to cover a second shift #wherestheresa— Charlene Chapman 🦄 (@Little_Spoon83) May 31, 2017
But you know you're really in trouble when Frank Underwood rips into you:
@theresa_may They respect you more when you show strength. Or show up. pic.twitter.com/mNXXDKL0xd— House of Cards (@HouseofCards) May 31, 2017
But May's absence wasn't the only thing that got people laughing:
You are the weakest link. Goodbye #BBCDebate (unfortunately I didn't make this) pic.twitter.com/6yPCeXT5Sy— Jase Alderson (@jasealders) May 31, 2017
And, as usual, the subtitles provided plenty of entertainment:
Put that on the side of a bus... #BBCDebate pic.twitter.com/SfiJT25vDT— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 31, 2017
And the BBC's confusion over who was who:
Poor @CarolineLucas. So much for left leaning BBC. #lukip #BBCDebate pic.twitter.com/DT7HbZFm6q— Tim Miller (@cityamtm) May 31, 2017
But for anyone who wants the real stats on the debate, here's what people tweeted about most:
Top 3 Tweeted Moments of the first #bbcdebate: pic.twitter.com/zptAounpkx— Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) May 31, 2017