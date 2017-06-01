A record number of people are now paying the highest tax rate

Helen Cahill

A record number of people in the UK now have to pay the highest rate of income tax.

This is because wage inflation has sent an increasing number of incomes above the £150,000 a year threshold, the Telegraph reported.

By the end of this year, HM Revenue and Customs expects 364,000 workers to be in line to pay the 45p rate of income tax, an increase of 10 per cent year-on-year. This also represents a 54 per cent rise since the tax band was introduced in 2010.

Tom McPhail at Hargreaves Lansdown told the Telegraph: "The 45 per cent rate is now trapping high earners just as the 40 per cent rate did in the past.

"High earners are already contributing a larger proportion of income tax than ever before and cuts to pensions have unfairly removed the opportunity for them to use tax efficient savings products to reduce their tax bill."