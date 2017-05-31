William Turvill

Dutch bank ING is creating dozens more new roles in its London office.

As part of a shake-up, the bank is more than doubling the number of trading staff it has in London, from around 70 to 150.

The firm announced in October the creation of 36 new positions in London, and it recently told staff of 43 more roles.

ING announced a review would be looking into its financial markets activities, affecting the structuring, quants, credit trading and global equity products teams.

The latest changes were announced internally in mid-May and emerged publicly today.

