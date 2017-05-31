FTSE 100 7533.17 +0.09%
Wednesday 31 May 2017 7:44pm

Tottenham secure £400m credit facility for new stadium construction

Joe Hall
Follow Joe
Tottenham new stadium
Spurs' state-of-the-art new stadium is now expected to cost £800m (Source: Tottenham)

Tottenham Hotspur have secured £400m bank financing arrangement to help fund the construction of their new stadium.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and Britain’s largest bank HSBC, will provide the credit facility which is secured against the new 61,500 arena that Spurs hope will be ready to move into for the 2018/19 Premier League season and other commercial and match day revenues.

Tottenham have already spent £340m on the project so far and will fund the rest of the costs — estimated to reach £800m in total — using the facility and club revenues.

Read more: Spurs stadium gets the green light - here's how it could look

Billionaire owner Joe Lewis will provide a contingency letter of £50m credit facility from his company ENIC.

The facility will replace a £200m interim financing arrangement Tottenham had in place, from which they’d drawn £100m. Arranged by Rothschild & Co, it is priced at libor plus 2.25 per cent to three per cent.

“We are delighted to have three of the most prestigious and globally recognised banks supporting us,” said Tottenham director of finance and operations Matthew Collecott.

“We look forward to continuing our relationship with them and our main contractor Mace as we move into the final stages of our journey to deliver the catalyst to one of London’s largest regeneration projects."

Tags

Related articles

Clubs placed on alert as Mahrez tells Leicester he wants out
Ross McLean
Ross McLean | Staff

Pochettino tells Tottenham Hotspur: I'm staying
Ross McLean
Ross McLean | Staff

Beautiful designs depicting the football stadiums of the future
Joe Hall
Joe Hall | Staff