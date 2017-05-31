Chris Tremlett

Australia

Play a comparable type of cricket and have similar traits to England. They have destructive players like Glenn Maxwell who can cause havoc towards the end of an innings, while their bowling is pacey and aggressive. They possess two or three X-factor bowlers. England’s main rivals. Player to watch: Mitchell Starc

Bangladesh

They’ve come a long way and have the ability to surprise, heightened by an attitude of having nothing to lose. Bangladesh are not a team to be taken lightly. In Shakib Al Hasan, they have the leading all-rounder in one-day internationals. Player to watch: Tamim Iqbal

New Zealand

Reached the 2015 World Cup final but still a team which flies under the radar. A steady side with a no-fear culture which pulls together for big tournaments. They have a good bowling unit which includes Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Adam Milne. They will like English conditions. Potential contenders. Player to watch: Trent Boult

India

A vastly experienced outfit with players who have miles on the clock and who will be calm under pressure. On the right type of pitches, spin duo Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja can be unplayable and simply blow teams away, while they still retain some old, destructive campaigners. Player to watch: Yuvraj Singh

Pakistan

Dangerous side on their day but equally they can be inconsistent. Have some new players in their team, which can prove a threat as they look to make a name for themselves, but I doubt they’ll be up there when the medals are handed out. Player to watch: Mohammad Amir

Sri Lanka

Not the same side after losing Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene. Inconsistent in English conditions and will struggle in the big games against the harder-hitting sides. Player to watch: Angelo Mathews

South Africa

A good all-round unit, but not as powerful in the batting department as England. AB de Villiers and Hashim Amla do, however, provide stardust. Still a team which tends to buckle at the big moment. Player to watch: AB de Villiers