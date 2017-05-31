Mark Sands

Prime Minister Theresa May will tomorrow issue a rallying calling for unity, telling voters to pursue the “enormous” opportunities of Brexit with just seven days to go before polls open in the General Election.

May called an early general election in mid-April, claiming she needed a fresh mandate to negotiate a Brexit deal with the EU, and with polling day approaching, she will return to the theme with a speech in the North East.

The Conservative leader will describe Brexit as a “great national mission” and vow to transform Britain and position her campaign as an opportunity to affirm the decision to quit the EU.

It comes after May has repeatedly warned against backing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to lead Brexit negotiations, but the Prime Minister will seek to move on to outline her positive vision of the UK outside of the EU.

“The promise of Brexit is great – the opportunities before us enormous,” she will say.

“If we get Brexit right, then together we can do great things,” May will add, noting: “Set free from the shackles of EU control, we will be a great, global trading nation once again bringing new jobs and new opportunities for ordinary working families here at home.”

She will also cite examples like the shared prosperity fund announced in the Conservative manifesto as positive opportunities for post-Brexit spending, and reiterate her commitment to taking the UK out from the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice.

“And as we come together behind this great national mission – to make a success of Brexit and of the opportunities it brings – we will build a more united country as our shared values, interests and aspirations bring us together,” May will say.

“That is what excites me about the years ahead. What I am working towards. What motivates me to do what I do and put myself at the service of ordinary working people.”