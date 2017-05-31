Oliver Gill

BT has voluntarily cut the amount it charges Vodafone, Sky and TalkTalk after the UK's telecoms regulator revealed plans to force infrastructure arm Openreach to reduce its prices.

Watchdog Ofcom consulted earlier this year on plans to reduce the price Openreach can charge communication providers (CPs) for wholesale product from £85.29 to £84.38. Further price reductions were planned in later years.

However, Openreach today said "as a gesture of goodwill" it will reduce its pricing to the Ofcom proposals, effective from 1 July. A spokesperson for Openreach added:

We believe this gives our customers certainty and avoids the need for a lengthy legal process.

The Ofcom consultation, or market review, will determine the price Openreach can charge CPs from 1 April 2018.

The spokesperson said: "We have voluntarily reduced the charge for our... product until new prices come into force through Ofcom’s market review."

