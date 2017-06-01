City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover consulting, fund management and legal eagles. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

GFT

GFT, the leading provider of business, design and technology consulting to the financial services community, has appointed Marika Lulay as chief executive officer (CEO) to drive international expansion and deliver transformative technologies that help clients improve their own efficiency and performance. Marika has a wealth of experience across financial services and technology, not least having spent the last 15 years at GFT, most recently as chief operating officer. During this time, she has overseen a five-fold increase in workforce, multiple acquisitions, an expanded presence in global markets, whilst maintaining a ‘client-first’ approach, working exclusively in the finance sector.

Maitland

Global advisory and fund administration firm Maitland has appointed David Hathorn, until recently the CEO of FTSE 100 packaging and paper giant Mondi, to the Maitland Board as a non-executive director. David will also act as chairman of the audit and risk committee of Maitland International Holdings. The appointment comes amidst a period of significant growth for Maitland who recently expanded their reach to 17 offices globally and follows the 2015 non-executive director appointment of Maureen Erasmus, an advisory partner at global management consultancy Bain & Company. David has an illustrious international career spanning some 30 years, 25 of which were with Mondi. He served as CEO of Mondi for 17 years until May 2017. During this period he was instrumental in Mondi’s international expansion and led the group through a demerger from Anglo American in 2007.

Herbert Smith Freehills

Herbert Smith Freehills is continuing to expand its leading corporate crime and investigations practice, with the hire of Brian Spiro who joins from London litigation boutique BCL Solicitors. Having carved out an impressive career, spanning over 30 years, Brian is lauded by industry commentators as a “star” who is “one of the elder statesmen of the criminal legal world”. He specialises in “high loss” business crime litigation, fraud and regulatory matters including Serious Fraud Office, Crown Prosecution Service and HM Revenue & Customs prosecutions and investigations. He has expertise in international law including in criminal matters, environmental offences and breach of UN sanctions. Brian trained as a solicitor with Clifford Chance and Simons Muirhead & Burton. He qualified as a solicitor of the Supreme Court of England & Wales in 1984 and was made a partner of Simons Muirhead & Burton in 1986 where he stayed until joining BCL as a partner in 2001.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.