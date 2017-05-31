Joe Hall

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is weighing an array of contract offers from clubs around the world, according to his agent Mino Raiola.

Ibrahimovic is open to remaining at Old Trafford, according to Raiola, but the Swede is yet to negotiate an extension to his current deal which expires at the end of the month.

The Swede was United’s top scorer last season with 25 goals in 46 games but missed the final weeks of the season after sustaining cruciate ligament damage in the Europa League quarter-final tie against Anderlecht.

“[Ibrahimovic] wants to stay in England and at the top,” said Raiola.

“If he sees he is a valuable asset for United he will stay. But he knows he can be a valuable asset for other top clubs also.

“There is a possibility [that he stays], but also a possibility that he does not.

“We have talked, he has a lot of offers from lots of different clubs and places that we have to evaluate. He’s had a fantastic time at United and it’s now up to us and the club to decide. We have a date for that but now it’s time to recover.”