Boutique investment bank Dean Street Advisers celebrates its fifth birthday today and has announced the appointment of a former RBC Capital Markets banker.

The Soho-based firm, which has a focus on media deals, opened its doors on 1 June 2012. It has worked on deals involved Guardian Media Group, Trinity Mirror, Caffe Nero, Betfred, AA and House of Fraser.

“When we started the firm one friend said ‘good luck... I can hardly imagine a worse time to be starting’,” said managing director Mervyn Metcalf. “Five years on I guess we picked the time okay.

“The City has changed quite dramatically in our short history, in particular the range of capital providers has increased dramatically from pension funds to debt funds entering the market along the growth in fund sizes of the traditional private equity investors.”

He added: “It would have been helpful to have had less political events – we have had two election campaigns and two referenda – which we believe materially impacted the market in terms of deal activity. Hopefully in our next five years we will only have one election and no referendum!”

The firm held a celebratory lunch at the Delaunay yesterday, and has taken on former RBC banker Karl Mrowiec as its eighth employee.

The firm was founded on Dean Street and is now based on Warwick Street in Soho.

