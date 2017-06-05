Estée Lauder summer beauty must-haves

Kirsty Welsh

With the summer holiday season on the horizon, take inspiration from our beauty edit of the top travel essentials to pick up at the airport.

Whatever your chosen destination, whether it’s the French Riviera, South Africa, Tel Aviv or a yoga retreat in Ibiza, we’ve got it covered, with fail-safe beauty buys from Estée Lauder that really push the boundaries of beauty innovation.

Safari

Sunglasses? Check. Straw hat? Check. Mosquito repellent? Check. Camera? Check. High-performance moisturiser? Add it to your list. For safari-themed holidays, opt for an intelligent moisturiser such as DayWear Multi-Protection Anti-Oxidant 24H-Moisture Creme SPF 15 from Estée Lauder, which not only fights and prevents the signs of ageing skin but also provides SPF protection and clever anti-oxidant benefits.

Heavy foundations and humid temperatures just don’t mix, so pack a foundation that is ultra-hydrating, weightless and, above all, comfortable to wear. Our foundation of choice has to be Double Wear Nude Cushion Stick Radiant Makeup – the sponge applicator also saves space in your suitcase as you don’t need foundation brushes. Complete your look with a trusty mascara such as Sumptuous Knockout mascara, the closest thing to false lashes in a tube and forever a winner in our eyes.

After a day of animal spotting, Estée Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair Eye Synchronized Complex II is the recovery eye serum to turn to. This innovative formula with added ChronoluxCB™ technology fights a multitude of skin concerns, including wrinkles, puffiness, dark circles, fine lines, dryness and uneven tone.

Beach holiday

A beach holiday is the perfect time to experiment with colour. Try a vibrant layer of Estée Lauder’s Pure Color Envy Sculpting Gloss in Tempting Melon, a shade that will really complement a tan while defining and emphasising your lips. Highlight your eyes with Sumptuous Extreme Waterproof Mascara, which won’t have smudged by the time cocktail hour approaches – expect superb volume and serious staying power.

Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Powder Bronzer delivers a natural dose of sun-kissed colour without the orangey hue that some bronzers can leave behind; the key is in the blending, and in just highlighting the areas where the sun would naturally hit you. If you haven’t yet tried Bronze Goddess Eau de Parfum, we urge you to give it a go. Just one spritz will transport you to sun-drenched beaches – it’s what beauty editors call “summer in a bottle”.

City break

Whether you have a weekend planned in Paris, New York or Tokyo, the key to surviving the city heat and remaining chic is a less-is-more approach to makeup. Opt for a light application of Estée Lauder DayWear Sheer Tint Release Advanced Multi-Protection Anti-Oxidant Moisturizer SPF 15, which will feel like a second skin, delivering superb moisturising benefits, protection and light coverage. A statement lip colour is the most effective and simplest way to change your look and make your outfit pop; we highly recommend Estée Lauder’s new Pure Color Love Lipstick in Hot Streak to make an impact.

Decide on a fragrance that’s versatile enough to take you from day to night – you cannot go wrong with Modern Muse Le Rouge Gloss. It has just the right mix of succulent fruits, florals and a note of spice, making it invigorating, sensual and head-turning all at once.

City pollution can play havoc with your skin, so once you’re back in your Airbnb, cocoon your face and neck before bed with the contents of Estée Lauder’s magic brown bottle. Apply Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II and awake to beautifully younger-looking, radiant, smoother skin – it’s no wonder that 9 bottles are sold every minute around the world.

Yoga retreat

You’ve got your Lululemon gym kit ready for that yoga retreat in the sun; but what to pack when it comes to beauty? Easy: go with a no-fuss approach, and skincare and makeup that won’t slide off your face when you’re challenged by a difficult pose.

Breathable, oil-free makeup that stays put is the key to fitness-themed holidays in the sun. Added shine is not what you want when you’re taking part in any kind of sport, and the best product to fight it has to be The Mattifier Shine Control Perfecting Primer + Finisher, new from Estée Lauder. Keep makeup to a bare minimum with a sweep of Estée Lauder’s Brow Multitasker to fill in brows and a lip balm that nourishes, softens lips and adds a glossy sheen, such as Nutritious Vitality8™ Pomegranate Glossy Lip Balm with pomegranate, mangosteen and Vitamin C.

You cannot go wrong with a good face mask on holiday, especially when you’ve been putting your skin through an intense workout. Just three minutes with Estée Lauder’s NightWear Plus 3-Minute Detox Mask draws out impurities, reduces pore size and revives – just like a juice detox for your skin.

