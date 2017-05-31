Shruti Tripathi Chopra

The number of mortgages approved in the UK fell to a seven-month low in April, according to the latest data released by the Bank of England (BoE).

A total of 64,645 mortgages were approved last month compared to 66,043 in March, adding to signs that the housing market is slowing.

Meanwhile, consumer credit in April rose by £1.52bn down from an increase of £1.61bn in March.

The BoE said net mortgage lending, which lags approvals, increased by £2.73bn in April, the shortest rise in a year. A Reuters poll of economists expected an increase of £2.95bn.

Martin Beck, senior economic advisor to the EY ITEM Club, said: “Recent data on house price inflation and survey evidence on housing transactions have pointed to a distinct lack of energy in the market. And the latest official numbers on mortgage lending and mortgage approvals in April continued this theme.