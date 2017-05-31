Joe Hall

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke said the club still believes manager Arsene Wenger can win the biggest trophies in Europe after the Frenchman signed a new two-year deal.

Wenger will extend his reign as Arsenal boss to 23 years after agreeing a two-year extension to his contract as manager.

Kroenke, who has been accused by some fans of lacking ambition for Arsenal, said Wenger was the best man to deliver future successes.

"Our ambition is to win the Premier League and other major trophies in Europe," said the American billionaire.

"It's what the fans, players, staff, manager and board expect and we won't rest until that is achieved. Arsene is the best person to help us make that happen.

"He has a fantastic track record and has our full backing."

Wenger won the FA Cup for a record-breaking seventh time on Saturday as he guided Arsenal to a 2-1 victory over Premier League champions Chelsea.

It followed a frustrating season in which the Gunners failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

“I love this club and I am looking forward to the future with optimism and excitement," said Wenger.

"We are looking at what we do well and how we can be stronger everywhere. This is a strong group of players and with some additions we can be even more successful. We’re committed to mounting a sustained league challenge and that will be our focus this summer and next season.

“I am grateful to have the support of the board and Stan in doing everything we can to win more trophies. It’s what we all want and I know it’s what our fans around the world demand.”