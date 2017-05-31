Rebecca Smith

Frequent fliers, get ready. For Emirates is unveiling its new First Class cabins in November.

Only they are might be trickier to nab, as the airline has announced it is trimming the numbers of private suites, down from eight to six.

Emirates, which has been developing new first-class cabins for several years, said it will be "a much bigger revamp" than their regular tweaks to products and services. The new cabins will be debuted on a Boeing 777-300ER and have six private suites laid out in a different layout to before.

"All cabins will sport a totally fresh new look," said Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline. "We are excited to showcase the results of years of planning and development invested into our new First Class offering, and our overall Emirates 777 experience."

Last month, Emirates cut US flights as "a commercial decision" after President Trump's travel ban impacted demand, saying the trim back will affect five out of its 12 US destinations.

Competition for passengers is heating up and Emirates' First Class shake-up comes after Qatar Airways recently unveiled its new business class section which feature double beds that transform into meeting rooms.

Adjustable panels and moveable TV screens allow people travelling together to switch up the space into a private suite, so they can work, dine or socialise together.

Meanwhile, Etihad has a 125-square foot three-room suite dubbed The Residence. It features a living room, separate bedroom and ensuite shower room and is designed for two people travelling together.

Emirates will be hoping to trump those when it reveals the fresh First Class cabins come November.

