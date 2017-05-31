Caitlin Morrison

US President Donald Trump has decided to pull out of the Paris climate change agreement, according to reports.

Trump said at a G7 summit on Satuday that he would decide whether to withdraw from the Paris accord this week.

According to Axios reports from last weekend, he had told confidants he plans to leave the landmark international agreement. The news outlet cited three sources with direct knowledge in its report that the President had told multiple people in private, including the Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt, that he will withdraw the US from the deal.

The G7 leaders noted they had failed to settle differences over climate change with Trump at the summit in Sicily.

"The United States of America is in the process of reviewing its policies on climate change and on the Paris Agreement and thus is not in a position to join the consensus on these topics," the group said.

"Understanding this process, the heads of state and of government of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom and the presidents of the European Council and of the European Commission reaffirm their strong commitment to swiftly implement the Paris Agreement."