Tesco to open Currys PC World concessions this summer

Helen Cahill

Tesco is setting up Currys PC World concessions in its stores this summer.

The UK's biggest supermarket is working with Dixons Carphone, which owns Currys PC World, to open two concessions in Tesco Extra stores in the coming months.

The first store is opening in Tesco's Milton Keynes outlet in July. Then, in August, another concession will open in the Weston Favell Extra store in Northampton.

Dixons Carphone's UK chief executive Katie Bickerstaffe said the firm was responding to customers who want to pick up electrical goods conveniently.

"This trial gives them all of this during a weekly grocery shop, which we hope they will enjoy," she said.

Matt Davies, UK chief executive of Tesco, said: "We're always looking at ways to offer our customers the best possible range of services in our stores.

"We think this is a winning combination for customers and look forward to opening the first outlet in our Milton Keynes store in July."