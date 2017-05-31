Mark Sands

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has made a screeching u-turn on plans to participate in a live TV debate tonight, as he seeks to build on his party's momentum.

Although Labour continues to trail in the polls, the party has been closing the gap over the last week and Corbyn will seek to press on by taking part in a seven-way TV debate tonight on the BBC.

He had previously ruled out participating without Prime Minister Theresa May, but today confirmed that he will take part despite May's absence.

And speaking at a rally earlier today, the Labour leader challenged May to follow suit: "I don't know what she's doing this evening, but it's not far from London. I invite her to go to Cambridge and debate her policies and debate her record."

The Conservatives will instead be represented by home secretary Amber Rudd, while Ukip, the Greens, the Lib Dems, the Scottish National Party and Plaid Cymru will also take part.

​The debate will begin at 19.30 tonight, and run for 90 minutes.

It will consist of politicians making short opening statements, followed by questions from the audience.

The order of speakers, and the position of podiums, has been decided by the drawing of lots.

Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood will have the first comments, while Rudd will close.