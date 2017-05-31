Rebecca Smith

Long-suffering Southern rail commuters have taken matters into their own hands.

Well, they're trying to see the funny side in the troubles that have caused disruption to the train operator for a year, with industrial disputes causing considerable disruption in a row over the role of the guard.

So they're launching Southern Fail: The Musical.

Yes, there's actually been a musical created around the trial and tribulations of the train firm and its commuters, and it will receive an early premiere at the Brighton Fringe this weekend.

The one-hour show will be performed on Friday 2 June and Saturday 3 June, demonstrating "a madcap journey through the carriages, platforms and boardrooms" of Southern rail.

The team said they have invited the boss of Southern rail's parent company Govia Thameslink Railway, Charles Horton, though said they're "still awaiting" his RSVP.

Then the full show will come to Shoreham's Ropetackle Arts Centre on 10 June and Brighton's Sallis Benney Theatre on 24 June.

Writer Simon Levenson said:

I suffered the daily journey from Hove to Croydon throughout 2016 so was not lacking in inspiration when writing the show! When the circumstances around you are that absurd, it really just lends itself to satire. Commuters won't forget any part of this crisis in a hurry and we really felt they deserved a bit of comedy relief and catharsis.

Last month, it was revealed that the government will delay publication of a report on Southern rail troubles until after the General Election.

The report looking into Southern owner Govia Thameslink Railway, was carried out by Chris Gibb, a non-executive Network Rail director with 35 years’ experience in the industry.

The Department for Transport (DfT) received the report at the end of last year and has faced calls to publish its contents, to provide more insight into the running of the train operator.

But rail minister Paul Maynard said the DfT would not be publishing the findings "before parliament prorogues", but said it will be published "in due course".

MPs have criticised the department for sitting on the report, with Green MP Caroline Lucas calling it "deeply undemocratic and an absolute disgrace".

