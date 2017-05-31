FTSE 100 7558.28 +0.42%
Wednesday 31 May 2017 11:55am

Manchester United reign over Real Madrid and Barcelona as most valuable football club in the world in KPMG report

Joe Hall
Paul Pogba Manchester United
Paul Pogba: The world's most valuable player at the world's most valuable football club (Source: Getty)

Manchester United have been named the most valuable football club in the world, surpassing Real Madrid for the first time in KPMG's ranking of Europe's 32 biggest clubs.

The recently-crowned Europa League champions are estimated to be worth up to €3.2bn (£2.8bn) — making them the first club to surpass the €3bn threshold — in a report from the accountancy giant that takes into account profitability, popularity, sporting potential, TV rights and stadium ownership.

United were last year ranked equal with Real Madrid at the top of the pile and were warned that they needed to continue to win silverware if they were to remain at such heady heights.

Jose Mourinho was paying attention: in his first season in the Old Trafford hot seat United won the Community Shield, League Cup and the Europa League — a particularly profitable triumph.

Read more: United not only the most valuable, they're also the richest - see the full Deloitte ranking here

United also benefited from the first season of the Premier League's record £8bn TV deal which has helped elevate five other English teams into the 10 most valuable, with even Tottenham surpassing Paris Saint-Germain into 10th place.

"The aggregate value of Europe's 32 leading football clubs suggests that the overall value of football — as an industry — has grown," said KPMG's global head of sports Andrea Sartori.

"While this is partially explained by football's broadcasting boom, the internationalisation of the clubs' commercial operations, their investment into privately-owned and modern facilities, and overall more sustainable management practices, are also key reasons for growth.

"In terms of media rights value, the English Premier League sits comfortable at the top of European leagues, although other major leagues have outlined well-defined strategies to compete for the attention of global fans. However, unlike other factors, individual clubs' ability to influence their broadcasting income is often limited, despite the very evident impact this revenue stream has on their Enterprise Value."

Position Clubs Bottom value Mid-point Top
1 Manchester United €3,004m €3,095m €3,186m
2 Real Madrid €2,895m €2,976m €3,057m
3 Barcelona €2,688m €2,765m €2,843m
4 Bayern Munich €2,367m €2,445m €2,523m
5 Manchester City €1,909m €1,979m €2,049m
6 Arsenal €1,882m €1,956m €2,029m
7 Chelsea €1,524m €1,599m €1,674m
8 Liverpool €1,260m €1,330m €1,400m
9 Juventus €1,158m €1,218m €1,277m
10 Tottenham Hotspur €978m €1,011m €1,044m
11 Paris Saint-Germain €948m €998m €1,049m
12 Borussia Dortmund €917m €971m €1,025m
13 Atletico Madrid €771m €793m €815m
14 Schalke 04 €663m €691m €719m
15 AC Milan €504m €547m €590m
16 Leicester City €442m €462m €482m
17 Everton €431m €457m €483m
18 AS Roma €433m €453m €473m
19 Internazionale €407m €429m €451m
20 SSC Napoli €388m €409m €431m
21 Galatasaray €357m €377m €398m
22 Fenerbahce €330m €349m €368m
23 Benfica €326m €340m €353m
24 Olympique Lyonnais €301m €317m €334m
25 Athletic Club Bilbao €285m €300m €315m
26 Ajax €258m €274m €290m
27 Sevilla €249m €261m €273m
28 Valencia €225m €235m €246m
29 SS Lazio €215m €227m €240m
30 Besiktas €207m €219m €231m
31 PSV Eindhoven €201m €210m €220m
32 Marseille €179m €187m €196m
