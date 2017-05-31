Joe Hall

Manchester United have been named the most valuable football club in the world, surpassing Real Madrid for the first time in KPMG's ranking of Europe's 32 biggest clubs.

The recently-crowned Europa League champions are estimated to be worth up to €3.2bn (£2.8bn) — making them the first club to surpass the €3bn threshold — in a report from the accountancy giant that takes into account profitability, popularity, sporting potential, TV rights and stadium ownership.

United were last year ranked equal with Real Madrid at the top of the pile and were warned that they needed to continue to win silverware if they were to remain at such heady heights.

Jose Mourinho was paying attention: in his first season in the Old Trafford hot seat United won the Community Shield, League Cup and the Europa League — a particularly profitable triumph.

United also benefited from the first season of the Premier League's record £8bn TV deal which has helped elevate five other English teams into the 10 most valuable, with even Tottenham surpassing Paris Saint-Germain into 10th place.

"The aggregate value of Europe's 32 leading football clubs suggests that the overall value of football — as an industry — has grown," said KPMG's global head of sports Andrea Sartori.

"While this is partially explained by football's broadcasting boom, the internationalisation of the clubs' commercial operations, their investment into privately-owned and modern facilities, and overall more sustainable management practices, are also key reasons for growth.

"In terms of media rights value, the English Premier League sits comfortable at the top of European leagues, although other major leagues have outlined well-defined strategies to compete for the attention of global fans. However, unlike other factors, individual clubs' ability to influence their broadcasting income is often limited, despite the very evident impact this revenue stream has on their Enterprise Value."