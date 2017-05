Caitlin Morrison

Businesses can often find themselves stuck between a rock and a hard place - trying to do the right thing by shareholders, and trying to promote moral and ethical practices.

Sophi Tranchell, managing director of Divine Chocolate and recent runner-up at the Veuve Clicquot Business Woman Awards, talks about this problem in this weeks episode. She discusses her brand's social enterprise as we ask - can business do good for the world, but still return a profit to the shareholders?