Brace yourselves, frequenters of Greater Anglia.

For the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has set a deadline for the company to respond to concerns over ticket office closures or risk a dispute with the union.

The RMT is stepping up its fight over what it calls a "planned programme" of ticket office closures spanning the Greater Anglia franchise, setting the 19 June as the day for the firm to confirm, "that all ticket office jobs and windows will be kept open for the length of the current franchise or the union will declare a formal dispute over the issue".

The union said it was informed by the company earlier this month that Greater Anglia has 64 remaining ticket offices with 358 staff and it is their intention to whittle that down to seven traditional offices at London Liverpool Street, Colchester, Norwich, Cambridge, Chelmsford, Ipswich and Stansted Airport.

But a Greater Anglia spokesperson said: "We have no plans to reduce the number of Greater Anglia ticket offices to seven. However, we are currently reviewing responses to a public consultation about proposals to close seven little-used ticket offices. There are no current proposals to close any other ticket offices. We will continue to consult with our colleagues and the trade unions on any proposed changes to ticket office arrangements."

City A.M. understands there would be no job losses as a result of the current proposals to close seven ticket offices.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said:

The union will fight with every tool at our disposal to halt these disastrous plans which are all about cutting public services to pump up private profits.

Cash said if the union doesn't receive a positive response by the 19 June "we will have no option but to declare a formal dispute".

Over the course of the franchise, Greater Anglia plans to monitor ticket sales across its offices, as it gauges whether customers are making a switch to buying online or from machines.

