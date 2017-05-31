Jason Hill

It may come as a surprise, but there are more than two app stores. In fact, there are over 300 app stores worldwide and this number is continuing to grow. In China, the two technology giants, Apple and Google, only account for 25 per cent of total downloads.

UK technology start-up, appScatter, represents the industry’s only end-to-end service for distributing and tracking application performance across the hundreds of app stores throughout the world.

appScatter allows publishers to distribute their mobile apps to over 50 app stores globally giving its clients a powerful way to tap into the bourgeoning app economy and develop informed marketing strategies to succeed in a crowded and competitive marketplace.

The London based company, established in 2013, has developed an innovative new mobile strategy platform designed to deliver broad distribution of apps and granular visibility of their performance in the market.

Challenges for app developers and enterprises

For many developers and enterprises distributing, managing and tracking apps across multiple stores is currently a complex task and poses significant challenges.

Marcus Vaigncourt-Strallen, CEO and Founder of Whym.global, an innovative live translation app for travellers, said: “appScatter is the only platform which can ensure our apps are properly parameterised across all the different stores we want to distribute it to”.

High growth in advance of an AIM listing

appScatter currently has had over 3,000 businesses registered to use the platform and is already generating revenue from its diverse client base which includes blue-chip enterprises, development houses, marketing agencies and indie developers. The service will formally launch in summer 2017 but in the meantime, the number of users waiting to sign up rises daily.

The Company has found that its innovative platform is generating interest across the globe. In order to address the growing international demand, it has built teams based in numerous geographies and will be further supported by a new office in Berlin, which is set to open in July 2017.

The Company has been strengthening its Board and governance policies in recent months as it positions itself for an IPO on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. appScatter, which already boasts an impressive shareholder register following a private placement of £5m last year with high-profile investors, is seeking a listing in order to raise additional funds to accelerate growth.

Philip Marcella, appScatter’s CEO, commented: “appScatter’s first-mover advantage and unique offering has enabled the company to grow rapidly, and with hundreds of companies in our current pipeline, we see this trend continuing. We believe that a listing on AIM market would provide the perfect platform for us to access the capital required to accelerate growth and meet demand, whilst also raising our profile in the international markets.”