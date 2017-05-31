Caitlin Morrison

Word of the day: Covfefe. No, we don't know what it means either.

Donald Trump's Twitter is always near the top of the news agenda: whether he's accusing his predecessor - and Britain - of spying on him, or clapping back at Germany with a 140-character musing, the social media platform is well known to be one of his favourite means for communicating with the public.

Today, his tweets are the centre of attention for a different reason - he's apparently started making up words.

In the early hours of this morning (late last night in US time), Trump tweeted the following:

Despite the constant negative press covfefe — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

In case the tweet is deleted (although it had been up for three hours at the time of writing) here's a screenshot:

His fellow tweeters were delighted, if baffled, by the President's message. Here's a roundup of some of the best reactions on Twitter:

The inevitable hair joke:

Could this new word make it into dictionaries next year?

Moderator: Your word is #covfefe



Arvind: Use it in sentence



Moderator: Despite the constant negative press covfefe



Arvind: c-o-v-f-e-f-e pic.twitter.com/NNpAdoKG15 — Doug (@realDougWitt) May 31, 2017

Well, it's already made it into one dictionary:

Someone at least put a presidential spin on it:

Ask not what covfefe can do for you, but what you can do for #covfefe pic.twitter.com/pXD950PtXj — Mike Gorman (@MikeGormanHFX) May 31, 2017

Isn't covfefe really more of a state of mind?

Comedians bemoaned the fact that Trump is stealing their thunder:

what makes me saddest is that I know I'll never write anything funnier than #covfefe — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 31, 2017

The meme of the moment meets the word of the day:

TRUMP: Despite the constant negative press



ME: COVFEFE pic.twitter.com/PfA6xrwL4W — Super Deluxe (@superdeluxe) May 31, 2017

But best of all, the confounding tweet provides the perfect opportunity for a Mean Girls reference: