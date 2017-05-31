FTSE 100 7543.15 +0.22%
Wednesday 31 May 2017 8:38am

Donald Trump's covfefe tweet: Best Twitter reactions to US President's slip of the thumb

Caitlin Morrison
Memorial Day Is Commemorated At Arlington National Cemetery
"Covfefe" - a new word, coined by Donald Trump (Source: Getty)

Word of the day: Covfefe. No, we don't know what it means either.

Donald Trump's Twitter is always near the top of the news agenda: whether he's accusing his predecessor - and Britain - of spying on him, or clapping back at Germany with a 140-character musing, the social media platform is well known to be one of his favourite means for communicating with the public.

Today, his tweets are the centre of attention for a different reason - he's apparently started making up words.

In the early hours of this morning (late last night in US time), Trump tweeted the following:

In case the tweet is deleted (although it had been up for three hours at the time of writing) here's a screenshot:

His fellow tweeters were delighted, if baffled, by the President's message. Here's a roundup of some of the best reactions on Twitter:

The inevitable hair joke:

Could this new word make it into dictionaries next year?

Well, it's already made it into one dictionary:

Someone at least put a presidential spin on it:

Isn't covfefe really more of a state of mind?

Comedians bemoaned the fact that Trump is stealing their thunder:

The meme of the moment meets the word of the day:

But best of all, the confounding tweet provides the perfect opportunity for a Mean Girls reference:

