Word of the day: Covfefe. No, we don't know what it means either.
Donald Trump's Twitter is always near the top of the news agenda: whether he's accusing his predecessor - and Britain - of spying on him, or clapping back at Germany with a 140-character musing, the social media platform is well known to be one of his favourite means for communicating with the public.
Today, his tweets are the centre of attention for a different reason - he's apparently started making up words.
In the early hours of this morning (late last night in US time), Trump tweeted the following:
Despite the constant negative press covfefe— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017
In case the tweet is deleted (although it had been up for three hours at the time of writing) here's a screenshot:
His fellow tweeters were delighted, if baffled, by the President's message. Here's a roundup of some of the best reactions on Twitter:
The inevitable hair joke:
maybe he's born with it— Nana Manika (@olivia_vivienne) May 31, 2017
maybe it's #covfefe pic.twitter.com/MK0f3DcDLz
Could this new word make it into dictionaries next year?
Moderator: Your word is #covfefe— Doug (@realDougWitt) May 31, 2017
Arvind: Use it in sentence
Moderator: Despite the constant negative press covfefe
Arvind: c-o-v-f-e-f-e pic.twitter.com/NNpAdoKG15
Well, it's already made it into one dictionary:
Already on urban dictionary #covfefe pic.twitter.com/TpV6xyaEX1— so extra (@mellohorn21) May 31, 2017
Someone at least put a presidential spin on it:
Ask not what covfefe can do for you, but what you can do for #covfefe pic.twitter.com/pXD950PtXj— Mike Gorman (@MikeGormanHFX) May 31, 2017
Isn't covfefe really more of a state of mind?
This is why I love Twitter. #covfefe pic.twitter.com/TwIfMKTcbK— Mark Powlett (@Markonair) May 31, 2017
Comedians bemoaned the fact that Trump is stealing their thunder:
what makes me saddest is that I know I'll never write anything funnier than #covfefe— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 31, 2017
The meme of the moment meets the word of the day:
TRUMP: Despite the constant negative press— Super Deluxe (@superdeluxe) May 31, 2017
ME: COVFEFE pic.twitter.com/PfA6xrwL4W
But best of all, the confounding tweet provides the perfect opportunity for a Mean Girls reference:
Stop trying to make #covfefe happen, Donald. pic.twitter.com/X5NtOeyvnF— 📸alt_kellyanne📸 (@alt_kellyanne_) May 31, 2017