Food prices outpace overall UK inflation, according to Kantar Worldpanel

Helen Cahill

Food inflation now stands at 2.9 per cent, according to figures from Kantar Worldpanel, outpacing the UK's overall rate of inflation.

The higher prices have been boosting supermarket sales, with overall sales up by 3.8 per cent year-on-year for the 12 weeks ending 21 May.

This was the grocery market's best set of sales figures since September 2013.

The general rate of inflation spiked to 2.7 per cent in April, up from the 2.3 per cent rate recorded the month before.

"Consumers are starting to feel the pinch as prices continue to rise, with the average household spending an additional £27 on groceries during the past 12 weeks," said Chris Hayward, consumer specialist at Kantar Worldpanel.

"That may not seem like much, but if inflation continues at its current rate over the course of a year that would mean an extra £119 spent on groceries per household."

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.