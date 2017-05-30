FTSE 100 7526.51 -0.28%
Tuesday 30 May 2017 6:28pm

Who's up, who's down? G4S, Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square, Debenhams and Eddie Stobart all set to be involved in FTSE reshuffle

William Turvill
G4S was relegated from the FTSE 100 last year (Source: G4S)

Security giant G4S and property firm Segro are poised to join the UK’s stock market elite next month, with the latest shake-up of the FTSE 100 due to be confirmed on Wednesday.

The companies are set to replace Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Intu Properties in the blue-chip index, indicative figures from the London Stock Exchange show.

Meanwhile, Bill Ackman’s recently-listed investment fund Pershing Square Holdings is likely to enter the FTSE 250, along with engineering turnaround specialist Melrose Industries and Sirius Minerals.

Read more: G4S shares rise as it unveils a nine per cent boost in revenue

Newly-listed logistics firm Stobart Group could also make a FTSE 250 entrance, with industrial thread firm Coats Group, TBC Bank and IT services provider FDM Group could also join the group.

Debenhams could be making way, along with PayPoint, engineer Keller, online electrics retailer AO World, Allied Minds, investment company BH Macro and private equity firm SVG Capital.

The London Stock Exchange will confirm the changes, which would be effective from market close on 16 June, at the end of trading on Wednesday.

Read more: Billionaire investor Bill Ackman lists £3.5bn fund in London

