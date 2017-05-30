Ross McLean

Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez has shocked the dethroned Premier League champions by announcing his intention to leave the club during the summer transfer window.

Mahrez joined the Foxes from French club Le Havre in 2014 for a fee believed to be in the region of £400,000 before playing a pivotal role as Leicester stunned the football world by being crowned Premier League champions in 2016.

“Out of the huge admiration and respect I hold for Leicester I wanted to be totally honest and transparent,” read Mahrez’s statement. “I have informed the club that I feel now is the time for me to move on.

“I had a good discussion with the chairman last summer and we agreed at that time that I would stay for another year in order to help the club as best I could following the transition of winning the title and being in the Champions League.”

North London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal have both been credited with an interest in the 26-year-old Algerian in the past.