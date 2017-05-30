There are severe delays on the Victoria line this afternoon after a trespasser made it on to the tracks near Seven Sisters.
Severe delays on the entire line following a trespasser on the track at Seven Sisters.— Victoria line (@victorialine) May 30, 2017
Transport for London was forced to suspend service between Walthamstow Central and Kings Cross, in the southbound direction, while dealing with the situation.
