Tuesday 30 May 2017 4:41pm

Rush hour Tube disruption: Severe delays on the Victoria line due to trespasser on the tracks

Caitlin Morrison



There are severe delays on the Victoria line this afternoon after a trespasser made it on to the tracks near Seven Sisters.

Transport for London was forced to suspend service between Walthamstow Central and Kings Cross, in the southbound direction, while dealing with the situation.

