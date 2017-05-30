Mark Sands

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn may have found an unlikely inspiration for his plans to tackle racial inequality in the workplace – former Prime Minister David Cameron.

Earlier today, the Labour leader fired a broadside at the Tories over their failure to improve the lot of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic workers, and vowed to act by picking up a Cameron scheme.

The former Tory leader brought together the likes of HSBC, KPMG and Virgin Money to commit to “name-blind” recruitment of graduates in October 2015.

The plan required names to be removed from graduate recruitment applications, cutting discrimination against applicants with ethnic-sounding names.

And despite claiming that BAME workers are being “held back” by the Conservatives, Corbyn today committed to carrying on where Cameron left off.

Labour plans published today commit the party to “exploring the practicalities in rolling out name-blind recruitment practices”.

The party said BAME unemployment is double that of the white population at 10 per cent, compared to five, while people with Asian or African sounding names also have to send twice as many applications to get an interview.

Corbyn also said the party would implement the recommendations of the Parker Review on ethnic diversity in top executive positions.

These include requiring the human resources teams or search firms for FTSE 100 or 250 firms to identify and present qualified people of colour for board vacancies.