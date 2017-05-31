City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover investment and asset management, and property. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Old Mutual Wealth

Jon Little has joined the Old Mutual Wealth board as an independent non-executive director. Jon is the sixth director to be appointed to the board since Glyn Jones became chairman in September 2016. Jon brings a wealth of global asset management industry experience to the business. He is currently a partner at Northill Capital, a company he founded in November 2010. Prior to this, Jon was vice chairman, BNY Mellon Asset Management and member of The Bank of New York Mellon’s global executive committee. He joined Mellon (later BNY Mellon) in 2000 and was latterly head of BNY Mellon’s international asset management business, responsible for all non-US asset management businesses. During his time with BNY Mellon, Jon was also chairman of the Dreyfus Corporation in New York between January 2007 and December 2008 and chairman of Insight Investment Management from its acquisition in 2009.

Indigo

Leading national planning consultant Indigo has appointed Chris Hayward as a non-executive Director. For the past 30 years, Chris has occupied a number of local government positions, including deputy leader of both Dorset and Hertfordshire County Councils, the leader of the opposition of Three Rivers District Council and, most recently, chairman of the planning and transportation committee of the Corporation of the City of London. Previously, Chris also served at board level on the Local Government Association. In his new position at Indigo, Chris will take on an advisory role, employing his extensive knowledge of the London property market to provide impartial guidance and direction to Indigo on London planning matters.

Hermes Investment Management

Hermes Investment Management (Hermes), the £30.8bn asset manager, today announced the appointment of Orla Murphy as research director. Based at the company’s headquarters in London, she will report into the head of investment, Eoin Murray. As part of the investment office, which provides independent oversight to the investment teams, Orla will oversee the procurement of equity and credit research from brokers and independent research providers for Hermes’ investment teams. In this newly created role, she will also be responsible for establishing, reporting and linking research value, managing the research budget, transaction cost analysis and other MiFID II issues. With over 15 years of financial services experience, Orla joins Hermes from VTB Capital, where her roles included business manager for international equities and cross-asset business manager.

