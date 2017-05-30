Lynsey Barber

It's party time at Amazon... shares just broke the $1,000 for the first time ever.

The stock has been on the up and up in recent weeks and many have been waiting for it to surpass that figure.

Now, it has hit a high of $1,001.20 as markets opened in New York, edging up 0.5 per cent from its close before the holiday weekend.

The tech darling just celebrated its 20th anniversary as a public company and would have earned any investor back then returns in the thousands of per cent if they had stuck it out (no wonder Warren Buffett's a little annoyed)

Stock was priced at $18 per share when it went public in 1997, though it has done a stock split three times in its early days.

Shares have rallied more than 50 per cent since the start of the year.

