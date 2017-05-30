Mark Sands

Prime Minister Theresa May has launched a series of stinging attacks on Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, stressing her own credentials to handle Brexit as she seeks to regain momentum in the final stretch of the election campaign.

Polls have shown Corbyn's Labour party closing in on the Tories since May's party launched their manifesto, including reforms on social care branded by critics as a "dementia tax".

And with campaigning back in full swing following the Manchester attack, May today ramped up her attacks on Corbyn, questioning the Labour leader's ability to step up to the challenges of Brexit and arguing Labour would be prepared to sign up to both Freedom of Movement and the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice.

Speaking after the Labour leader's car-crash interview on childcare plans earlier today, May said of Corbyn: "With his position on Brexit, he will find himself alone and naked in the negotiating chamber of the European Union."

She added: "I am ready. I am prepared to go. Jeremy Corbyn is not."

Standing in front of a wall emblazoned with the message "For The Best Brexit Deal", May also noted Corbyn initially responded to last summer's Brexit vote by suggesting Article 50 could be triggered immediately which, she said, "would have cost our country deal".

The Prime Minister also said that European leaders are adopting an aggressive stance ahead of the formal opening of negotiations, and stressed the importance of the task.

"If we don't make a success of Brexit, we won't have the financial means to fund the public services upon which we all rely," she said, adding : "Everything depends on getting Brexit right."

May insisted that she would be able to get the best possible deal for Britain, "making a success of Brexit".